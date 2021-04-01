TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 7.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.04. Approximately 154,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,908,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

