TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 7.8%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price was up 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.67 and last traded at $58.04. Approximately 154,660 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,908,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.85.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.18.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,165.23, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,000,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,555,000 after purchasing an additional 860,705 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,871,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the last quarter.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.