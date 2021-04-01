Target N. V. Biotech Acquires 80,000 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,116,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,929,402.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,957,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,906,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

