Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.63% from the stock’s previous close.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.