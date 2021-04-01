Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Short Interest Up 86.2% in March

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the February 28th total of 125,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

TGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TGP opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. Analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

