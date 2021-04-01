Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in March

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 1,884,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 433.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNF opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $17.88.
About Telenor ASA
