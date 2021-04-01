Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $37.92

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $34.31. Telos shares last traded at $35.75, with a volume of 68,384 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TLS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

