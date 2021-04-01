TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $13,594,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit