TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 4,900,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,322. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.61. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $13,594,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

