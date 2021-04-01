TELUS (NYSE:TU) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

TELUS stock opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. TELUS has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $90,482,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TELUS by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of TELUS by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 691,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth about $13,594,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

