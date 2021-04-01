Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $55,900.11 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,407 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $55,900.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,522.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDC opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.14. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.