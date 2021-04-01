Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEZNY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ  per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit