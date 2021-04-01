Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.68 on Thursday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $23.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TEZNY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.