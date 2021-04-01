Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

THLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 11,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

About Thales

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Analyst Recommendations for Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit