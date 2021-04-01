Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

THLLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Thales stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.87. 11,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,890. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69. Thales has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

About Thales

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.