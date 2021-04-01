The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.43 EPS.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $114.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate has a 52 week low of $83.75 and a 52 week high of $118.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.46 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.