The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.38. 70,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $409,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $1,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after acquiring an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

