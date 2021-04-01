The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, an increase of 84.7% from the February 28th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 5.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.