The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $123.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The J. M. Smucker traded as high as $131.75 and last traded at $131.69, with a volume of 6759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.05.

SJM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $145,035,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

