The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Get The Kansai Electric Power alerts:

The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in electric power, gas supply, heat supply, and telecommunication businesses in Japan. The company operates through Electric Power, Gas/Other Energies, IT/Communications, and Real Estate segments. The company generates power from thermal, hydropower, wind, biomass, and nuclear power generation facilities.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for The Kansai Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kansai Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.