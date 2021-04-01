The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KAEPY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAEPY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.30. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87. The Kansai Electric Power has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $5.82.
The Kansai Electric Power Company Profile
