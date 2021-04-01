The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Holdings Lowered by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. The Kraft Heinz makes up approximately 5.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,091 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. The company had a trading volume of 93,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,787,100. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

