The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

The Long-Term Care ETF (NASDAQ:OLD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of The Long-Term Care ETF stock opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. The Long-Term Care ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $32.20.

