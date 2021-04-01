The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 30,060 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 406,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

HBM opened at $6.87 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $322.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0079 dividend. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $10.75 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.45.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

