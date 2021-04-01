The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Sells $1,149,259.44 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $48.24.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of The ODP by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The ODP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

