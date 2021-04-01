The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Up 70.9% in March

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

