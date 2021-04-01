The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Up 70.9% in March

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, an increase of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 6,350,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. Oppenheimer downgraded The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded The Wendy’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.
In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:WEN opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $24.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.02%.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
