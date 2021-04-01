THEKEY 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.35 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $16.40 million and $1.35 million worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 37% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00011196 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

