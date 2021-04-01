Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,123,700.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $5,623,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $108.40 on Thursday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average of $115.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -157.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

