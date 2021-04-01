Thingschain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,111.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, Thingschain has traded up 155.5% against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $222,704.83 and approximately $6,111.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Thingschain is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

