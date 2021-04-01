Thisoption Trading Up 66.5% This Week (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market capitalization of $9.87 million and $8.08 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Thisoption has traded 66.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.61 or 0.00393895 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $476.14 or 0.00802825 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00090000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00048643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029000 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Buying and Selling Thisoption

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

