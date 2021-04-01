Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.00

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$106.00 and traded as high as C$110.92. Thomson Reuters shares last traded at C$110.09, with a volume of 532,375 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$126.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$115.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$116.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.00. The stock has a market cap of C$54.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.86.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.46, for a total transaction of C$163,049.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$119,957.51. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total transaction of C$780,667.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,004.17. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,962 shares of company stock worth $1,740,970.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

