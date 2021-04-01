Thunder Token Market Cap Reaches $188.43 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $188.43 million and approximately $84.97 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012948 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.18 or 0.00498160 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.