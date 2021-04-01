Tim Stacey Sells 5,280 Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) insider Tim Stacey sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48), for a total value of £14,044.80 ($18,349.62).

Shares of DFS Furniture stock opened at GBX 273 ($3.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £705.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.03. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 283 ($3.70). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 217.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

