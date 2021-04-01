Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 382.11% and a negative return on equity of 986.16%.

Shares of TTNP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.89. 215,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,445. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Earnings History for Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit