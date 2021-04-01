Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 12-Month High at $113.37

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $113.37 and last traded at $113.37, with a volume of 35202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tokyo Electron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Tokyo Electron alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.