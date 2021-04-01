Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

TMP stock opened at $82.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.74. Tompkins Financial has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.83 million. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tompkins Financial (TMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.