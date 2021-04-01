Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE SNPR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,490. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $320,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

