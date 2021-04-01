Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 14,096 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12,486% compared to the typical daily volume of 112 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $162,007,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,160,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $13,683,000.

BBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

BBL stock opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $67.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

