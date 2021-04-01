Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 15,026% compared to the average volume of 27 put options.

Shares of OMEX stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.

In related news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in the third quarter worth $832,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at $233,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration during the third quarter valued at $783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.

