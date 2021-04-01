Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 15,026% compared to the average volume of 27 put options.
Shares of OMEX stock opened at $6.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.04. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.03.
In related news, major shareholder Fourworld Capital Management L purchased 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $60,957.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
About Odyssey Marine Exploration
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services.
