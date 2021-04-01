Traders Purchase High Volume of Seritage Growth Properties Put Options (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,284 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 698% compared to the average daily volume of 161 put options.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,428,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,260 over the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $734.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $24.06.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

