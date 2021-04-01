Traders Purchase Large Volume of Acuity Brands Call Options (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,577 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,195% compared to the average volume of 199 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.71 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.57.

NYSE AYI opened at $165.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $169.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.42.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.64. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

