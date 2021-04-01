Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $1.06

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $256,134.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001767 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00063295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.00322199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $439.78 or 0.00733788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048039 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00029491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.