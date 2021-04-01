TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

TA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 133,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $35.99.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TA. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

