Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TZOO. Noble Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.08.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.