Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) PT Raised to $2.25 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.43% from the company’s current price.

OTCMKTS TLLYF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

About Trilogy International Partners

Trilogy International Partners Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless voice and data communications services in New Zealand, Australia, and Bolivia. The company's services comprise postpaid and prepaid plans, including local, international long distance, and roaming services for subscribers and international visitors roaming on its networks.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.