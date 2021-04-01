Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) PT Raised to $2.25 at TD Securities

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from $1.90 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 66.43% from the company’s current price.
OTCMKTS TLLYF opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Trilogy International Partners has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.
About Trilogy International Partners
