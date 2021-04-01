Trittium (TRTT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $44,307.00

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Trittium has a market capitalization of $12.28 million and approximately $44,307.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.0953 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trittium has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00063725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.62 or 0.00317377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00087588 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $436.21 or 0.00726277 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00047250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00029518 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Tritium is an intermediary platform that allows for fast and easy peer-to-peer loans backed by crypto collateral. Both lenders and borrowers get to leverage their positions – lenders by earning interest on their latent cash and borrowers by getting the cash flow without having to part with their crypto assets. Building upon the Blockchain decentralized nature, Trittium aims to take the sharing economy one step further. “

Buying and Selling Trittium

