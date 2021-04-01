trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRVG stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

