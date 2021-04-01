TrueDeck Reaches Market Cap of $392,990.56 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for about $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $392,990.56 and approximately $12,807.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck (TDP) is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

