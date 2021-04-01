Truist Financial Corp Has $57.05 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 753,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,041 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $57,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.44 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97.

