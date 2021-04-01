Truist Financial Corp Has $60.61 Million Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 117,229 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Aptiv worth $60,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its position in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Aptiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Aptiv stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $160.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.31.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

