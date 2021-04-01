Truist Financial Corp Sells 59,221 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,221 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $48,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,360 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,923,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,202,000 after purchasing an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,021,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,465,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR stock opened at $153.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $158.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.