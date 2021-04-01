Truist Financial Corp Sells 75,806 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 725,342 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 75,806 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $36,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

