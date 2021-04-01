Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $68.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.