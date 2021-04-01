Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) PT Raised to $68.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.
Truist Financial stock opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.
In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
