Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 267.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 153,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 129,757 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,076,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 211,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 65.75 and a quick ratio of 65.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.10%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

