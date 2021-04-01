Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.27 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 446,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,733,000 after purchasing an additional 260,190 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average of $37.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

